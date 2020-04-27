CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Earnings History for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Steris to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Steris to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Ceragon Networks to Release Earnings on Monday
Ceragon Networks to Release Earnings on Monday
ACCO Brands to Release Earnings on Monday
ACCO Brands to Release Earnings on Monday
Fulgent Genetics Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Fulgent Genetics Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc
Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report