CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

