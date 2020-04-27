Steris (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steris (NYSE:STE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Steris has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 5.65-5.65 EPS.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steris to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $147.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.86. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

