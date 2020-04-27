Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $71.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.16 million. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $181.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.30.

CRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.