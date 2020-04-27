ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Earnings on Monday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. ACCO Brands has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.20-1.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

