Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1,619.00 and a beta of 1.10. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $20.60.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

