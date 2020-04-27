Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

