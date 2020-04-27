Capitala Finance (CPTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. On average, analysts expect Capitala Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPTA stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

