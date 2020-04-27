Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.