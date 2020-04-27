Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. On average, analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTT opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.34. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

