Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. On average, analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CTT opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.34. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Earnings History for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Steris to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Steris to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Ceragon Networks to Release Earnings on Monday
Ceragon Networks to Release Earnings on Monday
ACCO Brands to Release Earnings on Monday
ACCO Brands to Release Earnings on Monday
Fulgent Genetics Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Fulgent Genetics Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc
Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report