Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered by Analyst

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.72. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $34.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $38.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $42.67 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $297.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

