Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.15. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $30.56 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $297.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.40. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.