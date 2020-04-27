Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Latest News

