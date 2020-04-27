Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $8.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NYSE FL opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

