Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ball by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.57. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

