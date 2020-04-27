AFLAC (AFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect AFLAC to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. AFLAC has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.32-4.52 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.32-4.52 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AFLAC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

