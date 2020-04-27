Invitation Homes (INVH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) recently:

4/16/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

4/15/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Invitation Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/5/2020 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/4/2020 – Invitation Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Invitation Homes Inc alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $127,923,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,173 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,217 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.