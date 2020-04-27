SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

4/21/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

4/14/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

3/25/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

3/23/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/19/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

3/17/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

3/11/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

