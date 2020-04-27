SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 4/22/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
  • 4/21/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.
  • 4/17/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 4/15/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
  • 4/14/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 4/8/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
  • 3/25/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
  • 3/23/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 3/19/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
  • 3/17/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
  • 3/11/2020 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Varonis Systems Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Varonis Systems Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
AFLAC Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
AFLAC Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Invitation Homes – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Invitation Homes – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
SANDVIK AB/ADR – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
SANDVIK AB/ADR – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ardagh Group
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ardagh Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report