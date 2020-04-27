Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: HKMPF):

4/25/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/23/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/17/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

