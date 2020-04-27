Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ardagh Group (ARD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE: ARD) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2020 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

4/24/2020 – Ardagh Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

4/17/2020 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – Ardagh Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Ardagh Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2020 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/13/2020 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2020 – Ardagh Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Ardagh Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:ARD opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Ardagh Group SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

