British American Tobacco (BTI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI):

  • 4/23/2020 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
  • 4/22/2020 – British American Tobacco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
  • 4/16/2020 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
  • 4/15/2020 – British American Tobacco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
  • 4/7/2020 – British American Tobacco was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
  • 3/5/2020 – British American Tobacco was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
  • 3/5/2020 – British American Tobacco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

