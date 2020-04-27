Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZAYO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,092 shares in the company, valued at $247,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

