Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
