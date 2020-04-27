QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $5.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the highest is $5.35 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $20.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $22.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $29.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

QCOM stock opened at $76.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $267,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

