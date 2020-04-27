JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.12 Billion

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post $27.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.20 billion and the lowest is $27.05 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $110.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.07 billion to $112.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $109.23 billion to $115.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Varonis Systems Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Varonis Systems Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
AFLAC Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
AFLAC Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Invitation Homes – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Invitation Homes – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
SANDVIK AB/ADR – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
SANDVIK AB/ADR – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ardagh Group
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ardagh Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report