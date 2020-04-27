$587.68 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post sales of $587.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Align Technology posted sales of $548.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,625,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,581,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after buying an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,785,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after acquiring an additional 394,948 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN opened at $191.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.02.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

