Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. ValuEngine cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.