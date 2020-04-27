UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. TheStreet lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,355 shares of company stock valued at $336,770 over the last 90 days. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $449.12 million, a P/E ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.96.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.