Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $2,815,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.33. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.98%. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

