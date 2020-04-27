Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $3.98 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $16.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

