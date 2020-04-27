$896.57 Million in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce $896.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $1.03 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

LSTR stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

