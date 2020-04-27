Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce $711.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.60 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $759.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $76.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

