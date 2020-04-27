$297.00 Million in Sales Expected for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report $297.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.50 million. IBERIABANK reported sales of $314.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBKC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

