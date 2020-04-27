$668.53 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will announce $668.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $612.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $748.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

