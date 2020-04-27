Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will report $848.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $783.89 million to $914.59 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $855.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of SAVE opened at $12.15 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,445.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

