Under Armour (UAA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/22/2020 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/20/2020 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $14.00 to $6.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/26/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/16/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after buying an additional 116,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

