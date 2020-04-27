Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€2.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.66 ($12.40).

ETR LHA opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a 12 month high of €22.62 ($26.30).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

