Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€2.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.66 ($12.40).

ETR LHA opened at €7.18 ($8.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a 12 month high of €22.62 ($26.30).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

