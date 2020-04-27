Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 491 ($6.46).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 59.79 ($0.79) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.95. The company has a market cap of $716.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92). Also, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

