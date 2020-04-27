Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Britvic to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 872.69 ($11.48).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 718.50 ($9.45) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 702.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 879.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

