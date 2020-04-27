Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 2,710 ($35.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,190 ($41.96) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,620 ($60.77)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 2,740 ($36.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,572.27 ($46.99).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,694 ($35.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,461.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,366.04.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellway will post 45238.9997884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19). Also, insider Denise Jagger acquired 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Analyst Recommendations for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Under Armour – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Under Armour – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€2.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€2.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for Britvic
Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for Britvic
Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellway
Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellway
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Coca Cola HBC
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Coca Cola HBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report