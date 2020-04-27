Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 2,710 ($35.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,190 ($41.96) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,620 ($60.77)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 2,740 ($36.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,572.27 ($46.99).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,694 ($35.44) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,461.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,366.04.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellway will post 45238.9997884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19). Also, insider Denise Jagger acquired 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.