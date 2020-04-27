Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective (down from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,453.89 ($32.28).

LON CCH opened at GBX 1,975 ($25.98) on Monday. Coca Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,883.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,409.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78.

In related news, insider Reto Francioni acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57). Insiders bought a total of 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,050 in the last quarter.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

