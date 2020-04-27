Halfords Group’s (HFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.13% from the company’s current price.

HFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 166 ($2.18).

HFD opened at GBX 93.40 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The company has a market cap of $185.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.92. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 248.80 ($3.27).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

