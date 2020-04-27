Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LGEN. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.95) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 284 ($3.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 248.89 ($3.27).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 185.75 ($2.44) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05.

In related news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 278,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.70), for a total value of £571,578.95 ($751,879.70). Also, insider John Kingman bought 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.25 ($2,161.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

