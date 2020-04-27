Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price for the company.
Shares of N91 opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.07) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.90 ($2.60).
About Sabre Insurance Group
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.