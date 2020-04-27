Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price for the company.

Shares of N91 opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.07) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.90 ($2.60).

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 35,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £52,633.50 ($69,236.39). Also, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £1,826,000 ($2,401,999.47). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,310,610 shares of company stock valued at $215,946,710 over the last three months.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

