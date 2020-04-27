Deutsche Bank Lowers Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 450

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target (down from GBX 625 ($8.22)) on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 611.93 ($8.05).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 432.90 ($5.69) on Monday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 510.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 602.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other Pearson news, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

