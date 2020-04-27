Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,350 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.61) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

SXS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,577.73 ($33.91).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,578 ($33.91) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,411.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,636.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a one year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectris will post 17767.8750873 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Also, insider Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, with a total value of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

