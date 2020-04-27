Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price (down from GBX 1,380 ($18.15)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($14.27) to GBX 694 ($9.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,161.40 ($15.28).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 813 ($10.69) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 751.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,177.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62).

In other news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Insiders bought a total of 19,124 shares of company stock worth $10,998,700 in the last quarter.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

