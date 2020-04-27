Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price (down from GBX 1,380 ($18.15)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($14.27) to GBX 694 ($9.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,161.40 ($15.28).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 813 ($10.69) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 751.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,177.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62).

In other news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Insiders bought a total of 19,124 shares of company stock worth $10,998,700 in the last quarter.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

