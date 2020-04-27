Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,383.70 ($18.20).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,043.50 ($13.73) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 950.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,396.64.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver bought 62 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £538.78 ($708.73).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

