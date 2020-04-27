VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VBIV. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.18.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

