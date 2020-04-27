Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $100,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $71,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 96,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

