Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issued By Wedbush

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

UFPI stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,560,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

