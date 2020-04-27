Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issued By Wedbush

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

UFPI stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,560,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Universal Forest Products, Inc. Issued By Wedbush
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Universal Forest Products, Inc. Issued By Wedbush
Urban Edge Properties Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Urban Edge Properties Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited Lowered by KeyCorp
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited Lowered by KeyCorp
Brokers Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jumia Technologies to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jumia Technologies to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report